Baby-changing restrooms could be required in Nevada public buildings

CARSON CITY — Restrooms in new public buildings would have to include baby changing facilities under a bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature.

Assembly Bill 241, sponsored by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, would require cities and counties to include in building codes a requirement that every public restroom include baby changing tables.

It would pertain to buildings constructed after the bill takes effect, if enacted into law.

AB241 was referred to the Assembly Committee on Government Affairs.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.