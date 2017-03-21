Bill could help Nevadans collect from deadbeat ex

CARSON CITY — It may become easier for Nevadans to get spousal support from a deadbeat ex.

Assembly Bill 119 would give priority to garnishments for spousal support that someone owes their ex-wife or ex-husband. Under existing law, if a person has garnishments from multiple creditors, the court must give first priority to a garnishment for child support.

“Many women transitioning from a married to single life face a lot of uncertainty,” said bill sponsor Assemblyman Jim Marchant, R-Las Vegas, told the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Under AB119, garnishments for unpaid spousal support would also have priority.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill and the committee did not take immediate action.

