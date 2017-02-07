Bill introduced to lower age for legal gambling in Nevada

Buying cigarettes. Going off to war. Voting. They are things you can do at 18 years old in America.

A Nevada lawmaker wants to add gambling to that list.

Assembly Bill 86, sponsored by Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Minden, would drop the legal gambling threshold from 21 to 18 years of age.

Back in 2008, the idea to lower the legal gambling age to 18 was floated by some state gaming regulators after the question was raised by a lawyer during a gaming law conference in Las Vegas. But the idea was quickly shot down by state lawmakers and never made it beyond an idea.

Wheeler’s bill, along with more than 200 others, were introduced in their respective houses on Monday’s first day of the legislative session.

