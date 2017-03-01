Bill to preserve historic Las Vegas neighborhood moves through committee

CARSON CITY — The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Wednesday passed a bill that would give more protections to a historic Las Vegas neighborhood.

Assembly Bill 219 would change the the boundaries of the Las Vegas Boulevard gaming corridor so some homes in the Beverly Green neighborhood would no longer be part of a gaming enterprise district.

The neighborhood is a primarily residential area east of Paradise Road and north of Sahara Avenue. The designation is required for establishments to receive non-restricted licenses from the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The bill creates an exception to the gaming corridor’s set parameters, which generally apply to any location within 1,500 feet of the center line of Las Vegas Boulevard. Supporters say removing the gaming designation provides more protections to the neighborhood with mid-20th-century houses.

The measure next goes to the full Assembly.

