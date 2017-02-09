Bill proposes pay raises staying in place for Nevada government workers

CARSON CITY — A bill introduced on Thursday in the Nevada Assembly would keep salary raises in place for government employees when union contracts expire.

Assembly Bill 121 reverses legislation passed in 2015 that led to conflicts between local government and labor unions about whether set raises for employees should continue when a contract is expired and both sides are negotiating a new agreement.

AB 121 would require government agencies to continue paying agreed-upon pay increases outlined in an expired agreement until a new contract is in place.

That includes different types of raises such as merit-based and promotional.

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, is sponsoring the bill. He said the bill will clarify interpretations that emerged from the 2015 legislation. The bill next goes to the Assembly Committee on Government Affairs for a hearing.

