Bill would allow judge to decide on sex offender registry for Nevada youth

CARSON CITY — Nevada judges may end up deciding if juvenile sex offenders will have to register and appear in the public sex offender database.

Under Assembly Bill 395 a judge would decide if a juvenile has to register while they are a minor and if they need to register as an adult after reaching age 21.

The bill was heard Monday by the Assembly Judiciary Committee, which did not take immediate action.

The bill creates a mechanism for the court to have discretion in whether a child has to register as a sex offender, said Brigid Duffy, director of the Juvenile Division of the office of the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

No one spoke in opposition to the legislation.

A juvenile court would determine if registration is necessary by looking at whether the child is a likely threat. The legislation calls for the court to look at factors such as the nature of the offense, whether it’s repetitive, plans for counseling and therapy, and any other criminal activity.

Existing law requires the automatic registration of sex offenders who are 14 years or older, but a Nevada Supreme Court stay has halted that process.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.