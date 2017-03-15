Bill would allow Nevada concealed weapons permits to young veterans

CARSON CITY — Young active military members or those discharged under honorable conditions could qualify for a concealed carry weapon permit under a bill heard Wednesday by the Assembly Judiciary committee.

Assembly Bill 118 “makes a very narrow change” to Nevada law concerning eligibility for a concealed carry permit, Assemblyman Skip Daly told committee members.

The bill would authorize 18- to 21-year olds who were honorably discharged or are active duty military to obtain a concealed carry permit. Under current law, a person must be 21 to get a CCW.

Applicants would have to meet all other conditions required under law, including civilian firearm training. A sheriff could deny or revoke a permit if the discharge was other than honorable.

Daly said military members who fight for the country are well trained and should be allowed to be armed at home regardless of their age.

Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, D-Las Vegas and a former Marine, said he has “more confidence in the live-fire training in the military” than the civilian training required under state law.

“They understand guns are not a joke,” Anderson said. “You treat them with respect; they are not a toy.”

The bill was heard by the committee on day when the Legislature honored active military and veterans. The bill was supported by the National Rifle Association and Nevada Firearms Coalition, among others.

Only one person testified against the bill, raising concerns that people in their late teens or early 20s are not mature enough.

Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, said CCW holders are the “safest group in the country” with handling firearms. He said he’d like to see the law expanded to authorize all 18-year-olds to obtain a permit if they are out of high school.

More than 116,000 Nevadans have concealed weapon permits, according to testimony.

No action was taken on the bill Wednesday.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.