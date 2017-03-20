Bill would allow Nevada medical marijuana card holders to carry concealed weapons

CARSON CITY — Patients with medical marijuana cards would not be barred from getting a concealed weapons permit under a bill introduced Monday by Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas.

Senate Bill 351 makes it clear in state law that someone who holds a valid medical marijuana card is not considered “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, a controlled substance solely because the person engages in the medical use of marijuana.”

Under existing law, an applicant or permit holder can be denied or revoked if they habitually use intoxicating liquor or a controlled substance.

The bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.