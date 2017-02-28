Bill would have public schools serve as evacuation site for charter schools in Nevada

Nearby public schools would be required to provide a safe space for charter schools evacuating campus in an emergency situation under a proposal presented to the Nevada Assembly education committee.

Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, D-Las Vegas, introduced the bill alongside Craig Stevens, the Clark County School District’s director of intergovernmental relations.

The bill was met with support from different education organizations, saying it seemed like a common-sense solution.

Charter schools and the nearby public schools would enter into a memorandum of understanding outlining the procedures.

Stevens said the size of the nearby schools would need to be taken into account, to ensure the nearby public schools could have a separate location to temporarily house the charter students in an emergency.

No action was taken on the bill Monday.

