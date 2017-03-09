Bill would repeal Republican-backed law passed in 2015 session of Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY — Democrats introduced a bill Thursday in the Nevada Senate to overhaul a Republican-backed law that provides immunity from liability when deadly force is used in civilian cases of justifiable homicide.

Senate Bill 254 removes a law that says someone who uses force to protect themselves or others out of fear of imminent death or bodily harm cannot be sued for civil damages.

The provision was included in Senate Bill 175 passed in 2015 when Republicans controlled both chambers of the Legislature.

SB254 repeals that blanket immunity, instead inserting an exception for when the presumption of justifiable force “is overcome by clear and convincing evidence to the contrary.’

The bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Contact Sandra Chereb: schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.