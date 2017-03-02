Bill would require more safety training for those in Nevada live entertainment industry

CARSON CITY — Professionals in the live entertainment industry may face additional training requirements to keep workers safe.

Assembly Bill 190 would put put health and safety training requirements in place for supervisors and workers who toil behind the scenes around stage props, rigging and high-voltage wiring. Under the bill, supervisory employees would be required to complete a 30-hour course within 15 days of being hired. Those who if they construct or operate rigging and props for shows, or work in areas like wardrobe, audio, camera and lighting effects would be required to take a 10-hour course.

The measure doesn’t put a training requirement in place for actors or entertainers.

Supporters say safety training is needed, particularly in a state where live entertainment is a big draw and offers everything from high-flying acrobatics to concerts with elaborate pyrotechnics.

“This bill seeks to protect all of the employees in this industry from that fatal event that takes them away from their family,” bill sponsor Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, D-North Las Vegas, told the Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee on Wednesday.

The committee didn’t take any immediate action.

The bill applies to supervisors who oversee employees in venues with live shows such as theaters, lounges and arenas. It also applies to motion picture and television production.

The legislation mirrors a bill that lawmakers passed in 2009 that put similar training requirements in place for the construction industry.

“Similar to the construction industry, accidents do happen,” said John Gorey, a business agent for the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees Local 720, based in Las Vegas. “We believe that a safety-trained workforce would positively impact the industry.”

The state’s Division of Industrial Regulations would need to adopt regulations approving courses, which would come from providers authorized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Employers also could provide alternative courses to train employees.

Joseph Guild, a lobbyist with the Motion Picture Association of America opposed the measure, saying it would duplicate efforts elsewhere, such as training that workers receive in California before traveling to Nevada and other states to work. He suggested an amendment giving an exemption to workers who have completed an OSHA-approved course in another state.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.