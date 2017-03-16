Bill would streamline removal of convictions for Nevada sex trafficking victims

CARSON CITY — Victims of sex trafficking may have an easier time cleaning up their criminal convictions.

Assembly Bill 243 would allow a victim of sex trafficking to consolidate convictions such as soliciting and trespassing into one motion that one court could hear. The Assembly Judiciary Committee heard the bill on Thursday, without taking immediate action.

Supporters of the measure say it would streamline a process that is otherwise cumbersome for victims, particularly when they have multiple convictions in different court jurisdictions.

Kerrie Kramer, a lobbyist for the advocacy and support group Cupcake Girls, stressed to lawmakers that these convictions come because victims are forced into prostitution.

“This is something she was forced to do so someone could make money off her,” Kramer said.

Jason Guinasso, an attorney for Awaken, a Reno-based organization that works with victims, spoke of trying to work with judges in different jurisdictions while representing the same victim. In one court, getting the conviction removed from her record was easy; in another jurisdiction Guinasso faced more resistance, he said.

The measure continues the work stated by Assembly Bill 108, which became law in 2015. That measure allows victims of trafficking to get their criminal convictions cleared.

