Brownies and gummy bears dominate marijuana discussion in Nevada Legislature

Marijuana merry-go-round

It was pot, pot and more pot Tuesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Here is a rundown of the three other marijuana bills heard:

SB 341

The bill covers a wide range of topics. It would:

Permit for more marijuana dispensaries

Allow revenue from marijuana sales to go towards preventing marijuana abuse

Allow Nevada universities to conduct marijuana research

Limit local governments from imposing higher taxes or additional restrictions on marijuana companies

The limits on local governments' power drew opposition from the municipal agencies. They said it would strip them of their authority to decide if they want marijuana in their communities or not.

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, one of the bill's sponsors, said that was never the goal of the bill and would be willing to work on that language.

"It's always been our intent for local governments to have the right to say no," he said.

SB 374

The bill could let some business use marijuana products without fear of being disciplined by licensing boards, effectively allowing for things like marijuana-infused massages and other types of services.

Businesses and agencies opposed a clause in the bill that would prevent companies from firing or disciplining an employee who spoke in favor of marijuana.

SB 329

Only the first portion of the bill was heard Tuesday. That section calls for Nevada's medical marijuana program to be moved from the Division of Public and Behavioral Health to the Department of Taxation. putting both marijuana industries under the same umbrella.

Segerblom said would make taxing and regulating simpler, and marijuana industry representatives supported the bill. But anti-marijuana advocates said moving medical marijuana out from under the health division would undermine the talks of cannabis being used as medicine.