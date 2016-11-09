Posted 

Catherine Cortez Masto declared winner in Nevada’s US Senate race

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto speaks during the Nevada Senatorial Debate at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in North Las Vegas. The debate between Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., was televised statewide. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic signs sit ready for use before the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Sakina Turner of Las Vegas shows of her Democratic themed hat before the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Sakina Turner of Las Vegas shows of her Hillary Clinton jacket before the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Larry Coffey of Las Vegas sports a blazer full of Clinton campaign buttons at the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Democratic Party Chair Roberta Lange poses for a photo during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bill Jacobs, member of the Democratic National Committee LGBT Leadership Council and Nevada Democratic Party Chair Roberta Lange pose for a photo during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Jennifer Webb-Cook, left, and Loretta Harper, right, react to an election result during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A horde of media outlets gather during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

Josefina Beck of Las Vegas cheers an early election result during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

Margarita Rebollal of Las Vegas celebrates an early election result during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A crowd watches live election results during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A crowd watches live election results during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., speaks during the Nevada Senatorial Debate at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in North Las Vegas. The debate between Heck and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto was televised statewide. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto speaks during the Nevada Senatorial Debate at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in North Las Vegas. The debate between Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., was televised statewide. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, speaks with U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., during the Nevada Senatorial Debate at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in North Las Vegas. The debate was televised statewide. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

An attendee who wished to be unidentified sits alone during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Bob Ihrig of Las Vegas reacts to election results during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada State Democratic Party Chairwoman Loreta Lange speaks during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada State Democratic Party Chairwoman Loreta Lange speaks during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada State Democratic Party Chairwoman Loreta Lange speaks during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada State Democratic Party Chairwoman Loreta Lange speaks during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Carol Tipton of Henderson reacts to news that Catherine Cortez Masto was leading in her U.S. Senate race during the Nevada State Democratic Party at Aria Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Catherine Cortez Masto has been declared the winner in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race for a successor to Harry Reid. The Associated Press called the race in her favor at 9:09 p.m .

The race between Heck and Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general, has been one of the most competitive in the United States this election cycle.

The Senate seat was viewed as a potential pickup opportunity for Republicans hoping to maintain the GOP majority control of the Senate.

Outside groups and super PACs on both sides pumped millions of dollars into the Nevada race, bombarding voters with mailers, phone calls and door knocks through extensive ground game operations.

Heck, also a brigadier general in the Army Reserve and former emergency room physician, had cast himself as a candidate with a combination of valuable life experience and the ability to work with both sides of the aisle on issues in Washington, D.C.

Cortez Masto, who had Reid’s backing throughout the race, ran on a platform that focused on her record as attorney general for eight years and work that included pushing for legislation to fight sex trafficking.

It’s an outcome that marks the end of an era of Nevada’s political power structure. Reid, elected to his Senate seat three decades ago, rose to power to became the Senate majority leader when Democrats had the majority in the Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

 