Catherine Cortez Masto declared winner in Nevada’s US Senate race

Catherine Cortez Masto has been declared the winner in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race for a successor to Harry Reid. The Associated Press called the race in her favor at 9:09 p.m .

The race between Heck and Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general, has been one of the most competitive in the United States this election cycle.

The Senate seat was viewed as a potential pickup opportunity for Republicans hoping to maintain the GOP majority control of the Senate.

Outside groups and super PACs on both sides pumped millions of dollars into the Nevada race, bombarding voters with mailers, phone calls and door knocks through extensive ground game operations.

Heck, also a brigadier general in the Army Reserve and former emergency room physician, had cast himself as a candidate with a combination of valuable life experience and the ability to work with both sides of the aisle on issues in Washington, D.C.

Cortez Masto, who had Reid’s backing throughout the race, ran on a platform that focused on her record as attorney general for eight years and work that included pushing for legislation to fight sex trafficking.

It’s an outcome that marks the end of an era of Nevada’s political power structure. Reid, elected to his Senate seat three decades ago, rose to power to became the Senate majority leader when Democrats had the majority in the Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.