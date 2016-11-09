Clark County pivotal in helping Clinton beat Trump in Nevada

Hillary Clinton eked out a narrow win over Donald Trump in Nevada in Tuesday’s presidential vote.

With 100 percent of precincts statewide reporting early Wednesday morning, Clinton received 537,753 votes (47.89 percent), while Trump received 511,319 votes (45.53 percent).

Clinton has the widest lead in Clark County, where 52.40 percent of voters supported her. Trump had 41.75 percent support in the county.

In rural Nevada counties, voters widely backed Trump.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.