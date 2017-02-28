College of Southern Nevada president calls credit requirement a ‘straitjacket’

College of Southern Nevada President Michael Richards on Tuesday called the 15-credit requirement for the state’s first need-based grant a “straitjacket” for students.

Richards asked members of the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means, and the Senate Committee on Finance, to consider offering Silver State Opportunity Grant funds to students who take nine and 12 credits.

“We were touched by the emotional adversity they’re facing as they try to fulfill educational goals,” Richards said. “What we’re advocating is to make it a little more flexible, make it a little more humane, and meet students where they are.”

Education officials advocated for this, and other key parts of the Nevada System of Higher Education budget, to members of both committees.

