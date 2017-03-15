Committee sends protection order bill to floor of Nevada Assembly

CARSON CITY — Domestic violence victims would have more time to get an extended protection order under a bill passed Wednesday by an Assembly Committee.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee approved Assembly Bill 177, sending it to the floor.

Sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Sprinkle, D-Sparks, the bill allows a temporary protection order, which is valid for 30 days, to remain in effect for up to six more months if the target of the protection order cannot be found to receive service of the order.

The bill allows a judge to grant two, 90-day extensions and keep the temporary order in effect provided the applicant shows due diligence in trying to make service.

