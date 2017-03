CARSON CITY — Community gardens could sprout in blighted urban areas under a bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Senate.

Senate Bill 429 authorizes local governments to enact ordinances setting terms and conditions for using vacant or blighted land owned by a city or country for the purpose of community gardening.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Government Affairs.

