Cortez Masto filing bill to override Trump’s executive order on ‘sanctuary’ cities

WASHINGTON — A bill that would roll back President Donald Trump’s executive order to defund so-called “sanctuary” cities and counties is being filed Thursday by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.

Cortez Masto, a Democrat and the first Latina elected to serve in the U.S. Senate, said at a news conference that she would file the legislation co-sponsored by several lawmakers and lawmakers later in the day.

It will be the first bill that she has filed as a senator.

The legislation is expected to face strong opposition in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-48 majority over Democrats.

Trump signed the executive order last month ordering the Homeland Security and Justice departments to withhold federal money from local governments that do not alert state or federal authorities about a person’s immigration status.

The Center for Immigration Studies, a nonprofit that advocates lower immigration levels, said the order is simply the Trump administration’s effort to enforce current laws.

There are no jurisdictions in Nevada that have been declared sanctuaries, although Las Vegas police implemented policy in 2014 to stop holding undocumented immigrants for federal agents.

Following Trump’s directive, Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announced she planned to introduce a resolution that would make the county a sanctuary.

In response, state Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, said this week he would introduce legislation that would prohibit any city or county in Nevada from becoming a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.

Officials in some large cities have balked at the president’s executive order and efforts to crack down on illegal immigrants. San Francisco has sued the Trump administration and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said her city would not comply with the directive.

Cortez Masto and U.S. Sens. Dick Durban, D-Ill., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said their legislation was designed to keep hard working immigrant families together and urged Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform that provides a path to citizenship.

Republicans in the House and Senate have blocked immigration legislation that would provide citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The news conference was held as protesters in many cities carried out a “Day Without Immigrants,” a strike by immigrants at restaurants and businesses to illustrate their contributions the workforce and economy in cities nationwide.

