Cortez Masto will oppose Trump’s pick for Education secretary

Senator Cathrine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks to the crowd during an immigrant rights resource fair at the Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By GARY MARTIN
REVIEW-JOURNAL WASHINGTON BUREAU

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said Wednesday she will oppose President-elect Donald Trump’s designee to head the Department of Education because of a lack of experience.

Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos “has no background in public education.”

“In fact, her only experience for this job is her decades of fighting to divert money away from public education to support charter schools and vouchers for private, religious schools,” Cortez Masto said in statement.

DeVos testified earlier this week before the Senate committee on health and education.

“While Republicans are hoping to ram through her confirmation with as little public scrutiny as possible, yesterday’s hearing made abundantly clear to me that Betsy DeVos is not equipped to lead the Department of Education,” Cortez Masto said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

 