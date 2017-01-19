Cortez Masto will oppose Trump’s pick for Education secretary

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said Wednesday she will oppose President-elect Donald Trump’s designee to head the Department of Education because of a lack of experience.

Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos “has no background in public education.”

“In fact, her only experience for this job is her decades of fighting to divert money away from public education to support charter schools and vouchers for private, religious schools,” Cortez Masto said in statement.

DeVos testified earlier this week before the Senate committee on health and education.

“While Republicans are hoping to ram through her confirmation with as little public scrutiny as possible, yesterday’s hearing made abundantly clear to me that Betsy DeVos is not equipped to lead the Department of Education,” Cortez Masto said.

