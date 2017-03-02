CPR training may become mandatory in Nevada public schools

The training that Sabrina Spurlock said helped her save her stepfather’s life may soon be a requirement for all Nevada students.

“At 15 years old, I was ready to save a life,” Spurlock said as she testified in support of Assembly Bill 85, which would require hands-on CPR training in middle or high schools.

The bill, heard Wednesday in the Legislature’s Assembly Health and Human Services Committee, would apply to both public and private schools.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Sprinkle, D-Sparks.

Students currently receive a textbook lessons about CPR, but there is no requirement to practice technique of chest compressions.

“You cannot teach CPR by talking about it,” said Ben Schmauss, government relations director for the American Heart Association.

Schmauss said the lessons would provide basic training in compressions, but would not formally certify students.

About a dozen people, including emergency medical responders, teachers, school district officials and parents joined Spurlock in support of the bill.

Nobody testified neutrally or in opposition, but Assemblywoman Robin Titus, R-Wellington, expressed concern about the added requirement for school districts.