Democrat leaders in Nevada Legislature back McCurdy for party chairman

CARSON CITY — Assemblyman William McCurdy II has picked up more endorsements in his bid to become the next chairman of the Nevada State Democratic Party.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, both Las Vegas Democrats, on Wednesday endorsed McCurdy, a freshman lawmaker from Las Vegas.

Frierson said McCurdy will bring an organizer’s mentality and an understanding of grassroots power to this position.

“I am confident that William will make our party stronger and more welcoming over the next two years as we gear up for an incredibly important midterm election,” he said.

Ford said: “William is an authentic progressive who is an organizer at heart, and he will build an inclusive state party that represents all corners of the state.”

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., previously endorsed McCurdy.

Also running for the post are Kimi Cole, Owen Carver and Matthew Buehler.

The election for the new state chair will be held Saturday in Las Vegas. About 350 members of the state central committee will pick the new chair.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.