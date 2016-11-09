Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 2-point lead in Nevada

Hillary Clinton had a 2-point lead over Donald Trump in Nevada, with 76 percent of precincts statewide reporting early Wednesday morning.

Clinton had nearly 48 percent of the vote, while Trump had nearly 46 percent, based on partial returns.

Clinton has the widest lead in Clark County, where 52 percent of voters supported her. Trump had nearly 42 percent support in the county.

In rural Nevada counties, voters widely backed Trump.

