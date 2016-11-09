Posted 

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_presidentialrace_7349626.jpg
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on November 7, 2016 and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on November 4, 2016. (Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president-nov09-16_110816jo_003_7349626.jpg
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton impersonators Rafael and Corina Almodovar act around pedestrians watching CNN's live coverage of the presidential election on the screens outside of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president-nov09-16_110816jo_008_7349626.jpg
People watch CNN's live coverage of the presidential election on the screens outside of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president-nov09-16_110816jo_007_7349626.jpg
People watch CNN's live coverage of the presidential election on the screens outside of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president-nov09-16_110816jo_006_7349626.jpg
People watch CNN's live coverage of the presidential election on the screens outside of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president-nov09-16_110816jo_004_7349626.jpg
People watch CNN's live coverage of the presidential election on the screens outside of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president-nov09-16_110816jo_002_7349626.jpg
People watch CNN's live coverage of the presidential election on the screens outside of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president-nov09-16_01_7349626.jpg
The sign of the Venetian hotel-casino on the Strip is lit red, white and blue in recognition of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Thor Swift/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president_110816bh_1025_7349626.jpg
Trump supporter Randy Bridges, middle, and granddaughter Kayla Hatton, cheer as initial results are announced at an election night event hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at South Point hotel-casino on Tues, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president_110816bh_1026_7349626.jpg
Trump supporter Aleyda Hernandez, right, cheers as initial results are announced at an election night event hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at South Point hotel-casino on Tues, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president_110816bh_1027_7349626.jpg
Alejandra Sajdak, left, cheers as initial results are announced at an election night event hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at South Point hotel-casino on Tues, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president_110816bh_1029_7349626.jpg
Alejandra Sajdak, left, cheers as initial results are announced at an election night event hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at South Point hotel-casino on Tues, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president_110816bh_1030_7349626.jpg
Trump supporter Michael Armstrong, right, cheers as initial results are announced at an election night event hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at South Point hotel-casino on Tues, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president_110816bh_1031_7349626.jpg
Trump supporters cheer as initial results are announced at an election night event hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at South Point hotel-casino on Tues, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president_110816bh_1032_7349626.jpg
Trump supporter Eddie Hamilton, right, cheers as initial results are announced at an election night event hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at South Point hotel-casino on Tues, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president_110816bh_1024_7349626.jpg
Trump supporter Dane Senser cheers as initial results are announced at an election night event hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at South Point hotel-casino on Tues, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. "I've been inspired since he became a candidate," said Senser. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

web1_election-president_110816bh_1023_7349626.jpg
Trump supporters track results at an election night event hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at South Point hotel-casino on Tues, Nov. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. &quot;I've been inspired since he became a candidate,&quot; said Senser. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Hillary Clinton had a 3-point lead over Donald Trump in Nevada, with a little more than 30 percent of precincts statewide reporting late Tuesday night.

Clinton had 48 percent of the vote, while Trump had 45 percent, based on partial returns.

Clinton has the widest lead in Clark County, where 53 percent of voters support her. Trump has 41 percent support in the county. Clinton has a lead in Washoe County, too.

In rural Nevada counties, voters widely backed Trump.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

 