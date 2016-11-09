Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hits 3-point lead in Nevada

Hillary Clinton had a 3-point lead over Donald Trump in Nevada, with a little more than 30 percent of precincts statewide reporting late Tuesday night.

Clinton had 48 percent of the vote, while Trump had 45 percent, based on partial returns.

Clinton has the widest lead in Clark County, where 53 percent of voters support her. Trump has 41 percent support in the county. Clinton has a lead in Washoe County, too.

In rural Nevada counties, voters widely backed Trump.

