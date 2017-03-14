Democrats create organization to give young Nevadans a voice in legislative process

CARSON CITY — Legislative Democrats on Tuesday announced a new caucus intended to address the priorities of young people and give them a voice in the legislative process.

The 11 legislators, all under the age of 40, formed the Nevada Future Democratic Caucus.

“All of us believe in the power of mobilizing, engaging and supporting our young folks,” said Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas, and co-chairman of the group.

He said their purpose is to “speak out on issues important to our youth,” including higher education, environmental policies, health care and economic opportunities.

Democratic Sen. Yvanna Cancela of Las Vegas, also a co-chair, noted the nearly dozen caucus members are of different ethnic backgrounds and various lifestyles and experiences.

“We believe that all of our different backgrounds are what makes us truly equipped to represent the future of Nevada, because who we are is the future of our state,” Cancela said.

