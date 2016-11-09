Democrats Rosen, Kihuen seize early leads over Tarkanian, Hardy in Nevada congressional races

Democratic candidates Jacky Rosen and state Sen. Ruben Kijuen were leading Nevada’s most contested congressional races over Republicans Danny Tarkanian and U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy in early returns Tuesday.

With 29 percent of precincts reporting, Rosen had 48 percent of the vote to Tarkanian’s 45 percent.

The seat was open because Republican incumbent Rep. Joe Heck ran for the U.S. Senate seat of retiring Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

In the 4th Congressional District race, Kihuen held 49 percent of the vote and incumbent U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., had 44 percent. The district includes North Las Vegas and all or parts of six rural counties.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., appeared to be cruising to another two-year term in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District. She was carrying the heavily Democratic district in urban Las Vegas with 62 percent of the vote, while Republican opponent Mary Perry had 29 percent, with 33 percent of precincts reporting.

In Northern Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., was leading Democratic opponent Chip Evans, 58 percent to 37 percent, in early returns. Evans was the first congressional candidate in Nevada to concede, which he did at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday.

, who ran in an open race in the 3rd Congressional District against . Tarkanian garnered XX percent of the vote, while Rosen received XX percent of the vote in the district, which extends from the southern edge of the Las Vegas metropolitan area south through Clark County.

Overall, the GOP had captured at least 118 seats in the House of Representatives, ensuring it maintains control of the lower chamber of Congress, according to the Associated Press. Democrats were expected to make some inroads into the Republicans’ current margin of 247 to 188, which includes three vacancies. But they were unlikely to realize their goal of gaining a dozen seats or more.

This is a developing story.

