A dozen Nevada senators want task force to study issues for elderly

A Senate bill would create a state task force to study the biggest issues facing Nevada’s growing elderly population.

SB 121, which is sponsored by all 11 Democratic senators and independent Sen. Patricia Farley, had its first hearing in the Senate Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections Wednesday afternoon.

The bill would task the Legislature with creating a committee to study the behaviors and cognitive care needs of the state’s older population, such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and suicide rates among the aging population.

Barry Gold, government relations director for AARP Nevada, said the bill will allow Nevada “to better assess needs of older adults with behavioral and cognitive and provide assistance needed.”

