Early returns show Democrats leading in Nevada legislative races

CARSON CITY — Democrats who were swept from legislative majorities in the “Red Wave” of 2014 were poised to return the favor Tuesday, with early election returns hinting they could win back control of both the Senate and Assembly in the run-up to the 2017 legislative session.

Democrats had an early lead in the critical open Senate District 6 in Las Vegas, where Nicole Cannizzaro was edging out Republican Victoria Seaman in the early returns. The party that wins this seat, currently Republican, has a good chance of taking the majority in the 21-member Senate.

Republicans had an 11-10 majority going into election night.

In the Assembly, early results pointed to a Democratic majority next session. Republicans had an uphill battle, with 11 GOP controlled seats in jeopardy due to Democratic voter registration edges.

In early results, Democrats were leading in nine of those races, needing to pick up five GOP seats to retake the majority they held in 2013. Democrats were also leading in a 10th district in Sparks that has a Republican voter registration advantage.

In all seven Assembly Republican incumbents could lose their races if the early numbers hold up through the night.

If they Democrats hold on, they would have a 27-15 advantage in the 42-member Assembly.

Democratic control of at least one house of the Legislature would change the dynamic for the 2017 session following 2015, when Republicans controlled both houses and had Republican Brian Sandoval in the governor’s office.

One likely casualty is the program approved by Republicans in 2015 to pay for tuition at private and religiously affiliated schools. The program was ruled constitutional by the Nevada Supreme Court, but the funding mechanism was found invalid, requiring lawmakers to act. Without majorities in both houses, Democrats are unlikely to support funding for the program.

Other elements of the GOP agenda from 2015, from collective bargaining changes for public unions to tort reform, could also be nonstarters for Democrats if they retake control of at least one chamber of the Nevada Legislature.

