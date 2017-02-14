Election official wants to ban guns from Nevada polling places

CARSON CITY — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told a state Assembly panel on Tuesday that lawmakers should consider banning guns from polling places to guard against voter intimidation.

Weapons are banned at some Nevada polling places, such as at schools where weapons are illegal, but other polling locations are not included in such a prohibition, Gloria told the Assembly Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.

A voter could be intimidated seeing an individual carrying a weapon in a polling place, he said.

Gloria’s comments prompted Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, to ask for any example of problems with individuals carrying guns into polling locations in Nevada.

“What is the problem you are trying to address?” asked Hansen, who said mass shootings usually occur where guns are banned.

No such legislation has been proposed in the 2017 session.

The comments came as the committee heard background on elections and voting ahead of a discussion of an initiative petition that would make it easier for people to register to vote.

The Automatic Voter Registration Initiative would amend state law to require the Department of Motor Vehicles to transmit information to the Secretary of State’s Office to register people who obtain, renew or change an address on a driver’s license or identification card.

People could opt out of the program. Right now, people can register to vote at the DMV, but they have to “opt in.”

The Nevada initiative is modeled after an Oregon law implemented in January of 2016. Since it took effect the state has registered about 200,000 residents to vote.

The Nevada Legislature has 40 days to act on the initiative or the measure will automatically go to voters in 2018.

The Assembly committee has the measure, called IP1, scheduled for a work session on Thursday.

There are a number of election-related bills expected this session, including measures to require an ID to vote.

