Expert: Nevada can be example for nation in protecting electric grid

CARSON CITY — The nation’s electrical grid is aging and has widespread vulnerabilities, but Nevada has the potential to be an example to other states, a Senate panel heard Friday.

The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee heard a presentation from retired Navy Vice Admiral Lee Gunn, vice chairman of the CNA Military Advisory Board.

“We need to address all aspects of grid vulnerability,” said Gunn, who spent 35 years as a Navy officer and last served as inspector general of the Navy.

In the grid, as few as nine key transformers could be targeted and take down major portions of the grid, he told lawmakers.

Compounding the problem is the age of the infrastructure and grid, which needs $10 billion in annual maintenance to keep the system from deteriorating further.

However, any major investments in the grid should be upgraded technology, not simply replacing systems, Gunn said.

“The idea is that we should make the grid better,” he said.

In recent years, the grid has been attacked 362 times, most involving physical attacks with guns, cars and fires and 14 cyberattacks.

One notorious case was in 2013, when a sniper shot and disabled 17 Pacific Gas and Electric transformers at a substation near San Jose. The incident caused $15 million in damage.

The U.S. is at risk of falling behind in advanced energy, though there’s great economic potential for global leaders, he said.

The presentation wasn’t a doomsday scenario with no solutions, though. He pointed to advancements that have been made, and what’s ahead for the grid: a “paradigm shift” that moves away from producing and distributing electricity to storing electricity, some of it directly produced by consumers.

Nevada is a natural renewable energy leader, with plenty of sunshine, wind and a focus on innovation, Gunn said.

“I believe that what’s happening in Nevada is exciting and could be an example for the other states,” he said.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.