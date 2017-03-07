Female lawmakers highlight key issues for Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY — Women, who comprise a record setting 40 percent of the statehouse, took time Monday to call attention to their issues as part of Women’s Week at the Nevada Legislature.

Democrats and Republicans held separate events to talk about issues coming forward in the 2017 session.

For Democrats, highlighted issues range from paid leave to equal pay to access to health care. Also a priority is the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which passed the Senate last week and will be heard Tuesday in the Assembly.

Assembly Majority Floor Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson, D-Reno, noted that March 1 “marked the start of women’s history month and we’ve been busy in both houses ensuring we’re passing legislation to create more parity for women and families that women lead.”

For Republicans, they cited many of their priorities identified in a previous document, including education reform, economic prosperity and health care legislation.

Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, said many proposals are bipartisan, including measures to fight sex trafficking and extending the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse victims.

Women lawmakers were joined by their male counterparts in the events.

While the ERA has the support of Democrats in the Legislature, Republican support has been limited.

Assemblywoman Robin Titus, R-Wellington, said while Assembly Republicans support equal rights for all, the caucus has not taken a position on Senate Joint Resolution 2. Critics argue passage of the ERA would be symbolic only because the deadline for approval expired in 1982.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter. Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.