Ford to introduce bill that would revise part of Clark County School District law

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford arrives for Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By SEAN WHALEY
CARSON CITY — Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford told the Review-Journal on Monday that he is filing a bill draft request to revise certain provisions to the law for the reorganization of the Clark County School District.

Ford, D-Las Vegas, said he is not ready to divulge details of the bill, which he filed as a draft on Feb. 13.

The district sued the state Department of Education and state Board of Education in December, citing a number of concerns the district felt had been ignored when the regulation for implementing the reorganization was created.

The state attorney general’s office, which is representing the department of education and state board, said in the latest court filing on Friday the rules were created with input from many stakeholders — including the trustees.

The two sides have agreed to a workshop on Feb. 27 to discuss possible changes to parts of the regulation.

 