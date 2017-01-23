Former Nevada budget director Clinger hired as special adviser to governor

CARSON CITY — Andrew Clinger returned to state service Monday as a senior adviser to Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Clinger was Reno city manager for five years until he resigned last fall amid allegations by three women of sexual harassment. Investigations by the city found no basis for the claims.

The three women have since resigned from the city.

Clinger was state budget director under former Gov. Jim Gibbons and during the early months of Sandoval’s first term in 2011.

“Andrew was my first budget director and helped manage the state’s fiscal challenges during a difficult time,” Sandoval said in a statement. “His wealth of knowledge helped place Nevada on sound financial footing and I know he will serve as an effective advisor.

“He is intelligent, well-respected, and I look forward to working with him once again as we enter the legislative session,” the governor said.

Clinger will be paid an annual salary of $117,000.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.