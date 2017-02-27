Getting name change after marriage could become easier in Nevada

CARSON CITY — It may be easier for someone who gets hitched in Nevada to get a name change.

Assembly Bill 204 would require that the new name a bride or groom plan to use after getting married be listed on the marriage license and certificate.

The bill allows a newly married person to change their middle and or last names. For example, someone could change their middle name to their former last name and take on their spouse’s last name.

“The only thing that this does is remove that intermediary step of having to go to the court to change their last name to their middle name,” Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, a sponsor of the bill, told the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Clark County Clark Lynn Goya told the committee she’s neutral, but does have questions about how the law would be implemented, such as what documents the clerk’s office would be required to review.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.