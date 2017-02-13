Posted 

Gov. Sandoval asks Trump for federal disaster declaration to help with flood recovery

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval talks to reporters Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Reno, Nev., atop one of the downtown bridges across the Truckee River that remained closed after floodwaters crested earlier in the day. (Scott Sonner/AP)

A Sparks firefighter takes a picture of the rising Truckee River, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, where it runs near the Grand Sierra hotel-casino along a line that divides the cities of Reno and Sparks. (Scott Sonner/AP)

Sandbags line the doors of the Alamo truck stop and casino along U.S. Interstate 80 due to flooding Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Sparks, Nev. More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to overflowing streams and drainage ditches in the area, which remains under a flood warning through Tuesday. (Scott Sonner/AP)

Traffic crosses a bridge over a drainage ditch in Sparks, Nev., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, where water levels were falling after flooding Sunday night. The worst danger had passed but more rain was in the forecast later this week. (Scott Sonner/AP)

Pedestrians cross a bridge in the rain in downtown Reno, Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, above the rising waters of the Truckee River. A flash flood was in effect in Reno 40 miles downstream from Lake Tahoe, where a winter storm warning continued with another foot of snow was expected. (Scott Sonner/AP)

Traffic crosses the raging Truckee River, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, where it runs near the Grand Sierra hotel-casino along a line that divides the cities of Reno and Sparks, Nev. More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to overflowing streams and drainage ditches in the area, which remains under a flood warning through Tuesday. (Scott Sonner/AP)

Traffic crosses a bridge over a drainage ditch in Sparks, Nev., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, where water levels were falling after flooding Sunday night. The worst danger had passed but more rain was in the forecast later this week. (Scott Sonner/AP)

A red pickup truck half submerged in flood waters is visible in the background as Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval talks to reporters Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, near a University of Nevada, Reno research farm on the edge of the Truckee River. (Scott Sonner/AP)

By SEAN WHALEY
REVIEW-JOURNAL CAPITAL BUREAU

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a major disaster for the state of Nevada as a result of severe and widespread flooding that occurred between Jan. 5 and 14.

The estimated damage from the flooding is nearly $15 million.

The letter dated Feb. 9 notes that the affected regions include the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, which includes the communities of Carson, Dresslerville, Stewart, and Woodfords.

 

The state is seeking federal assistance through the public assistance program and the hazard mitigation program, which is standard protocol.

In addition to seeking federal assistance, the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors will receive a briefing Monday on the emergency contracts issued to assist in mitigating and repairing damage from the flooding.

 

These contracts include repairs to Pyramid Highway, Sutcliffe/Nixon Road, McCarran Boulevard, Kingsbury Grade, and Interstate 80 in Northern Nevada.

Sandoval also declared a state of emergency for Elko County on Friday due to new flooding.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

 