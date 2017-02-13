Gov. Sandoval asks Trump for federal disaster declaration to help with flood recovery

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a major disaster for the state of Nevada as a result of severe and widespread flooding that occurred between Jan. 5 and 14.

The estimated damage from the flooding is nearly $15 million.

The letter dated Feb. 9 notes that the affected regions include the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, which includes the communities of Carson, Dresslerville, Stewart, and Woodfords.

The state is seeking federal assistance through the public assistance program and the hazard mitigation program, which is standard protocol.

In addition to seeking federal assistance, the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors will receive a briefing Monday on the emergency contracts issued to assist in mitigating and repairing damage from the flooding.

These contracts include repairs to Pyramid Highway, Sutcliffe/Nixon Road, McCarran Boulevard, Kingsbury Grade, and Interstate 80 in Northern Nevada.

Sandoval also declared a state of emergency for Elko County on Friday due to new flooding.

