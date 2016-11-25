Posted Updated 

Group targets Sen. Heller in ad over Trump’s choice of Bannon as chief strategist

Buy Photo
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks to business leaders during a luncheon hosted by the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_romneyspeaks_100816rb_024_7470517.jpg
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks to a crowd at a campaign rally outside the Summerlin campaign headquarters of U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2016. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @vegasphotograph

Less than two weeks after the divisive Nevada Senate race ended, Democratic-leaning groups are turning their attention to 2018’s contest.

The women’s rights group UltraViolet ran a full-page ad in the Reno Gazette-Journal this week accusing Nevada’s Republican Sen. Dean Heller of doing nothing when president-elect Donald Trump named Steve Bannon as chief White House strategist. The group calls Bannon a white supremacist.

It ran similar ads against Arizona and Nebraska senators who are also up for re-election in 2018. The group acknowledges Heller can’t directly block Trump’s adviser choice, but says he could refuse to approve other Trump nominees until Trump boots Bannon.

Heller spokesmen didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Democrats hope to secure a majority in the Senate after failing to do so in 2016.

 