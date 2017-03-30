Heller, Cortez Masto split on Gorsuch nomination to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Nevada’s two U.S. senators are split on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., will join Republicans in the Senate and support the nomination, saying Gorsuch, who serves on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, will bring “a western perspective that will serve the people of Nevada and the Supreme Court well.”

Joining Democrats in a filibuster of the nomination is Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who said that while Gorsuch’s record is impressive, she will vote to filibuster and against his nomination.

“I remain concerned that his narrow view of the law will hurt the most vulnerable amongst us,” Cortez Masto said in a statement.

The Senate is expected to take up the nomination next week.

Gorsuch, 49, was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the seat left vacant when Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016 in Texas.

Republicans blocked the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, who was selected by President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Gorsuch has met with 29 senators since his nomination.

Gorsuch met with Heller, but Cortez Masto said he did not extend the courtesy to her, despite requests of the jurist to visit her office.

Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general, said she reviewed his legal rulings and testimony.

“I am not confident that Judge Gorsuch understands how his decisions will impact workers, immigrants, women’s health and economic security, disabled Americans, and the everyday Nevadans that I am here fighting for,” she said.

Heller said that after 20 hours of testimony during hearings, Gorsuch proved he has credentials for the high court.

“Judge Gorsuch is not only an exceptionally qualified candidate given his education and experience, but he is also a fellow Westerner who understands our values and the unique issues – ranging from water to energy — that are important to us,” Heller said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Monday to advance the nomination to the full Senate, which is expected to begin debate on Gorsuch during the week.

Contact Gary Martin at 202-662-7390 or gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.