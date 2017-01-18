Heller named chairman of a Senate Banking subcommittee

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dean Heller was named chairman of the Senate Banking subcommittee on securities Tuesday, which will also include U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, both of Nevada.

The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee announced assignments for the 115th Congress.

Heller, a Republican, said he would use the chairmanship to “promote economic policies that will spur economic growth and job creation in Nevada.”

Meanwhile, Democrats said Cortez Masto would serve on subcommittees that oversee securities, as well as the panel for consumer protection.

Cortez Masto said the assignments would allow her to “be more intimately involved on issues that will make a difference for Nevada’s working families.”

