Helmets, protective goggles proposed for moped users

CARSON CITY — Drivers and passengers on mopeds or three-wheel motorcycles would have to wear helmets if they are on the highway under a bill introduced Thursday in the Nevada Senate.

Senate Bill 426 also requires them to wear protective glasses, goggles or a face shield unless the moped or tri-mobile has a transparent windscreen.

Violations would be a misdemeanor.

The bill includes an exemption if the mopeds are being driven in a parade.

The bill was a committee introduction and referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation.

