Henderson senator proposes stricter laws for ticket scalpers

CARSON CITY — Ticket scalpers would come under new scrutiny and face possible criminal charges for violations under a bill introduced Monday in the Nevada Senate.

Senate Bill 235, sponsored by Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, seeks to include ticket sales to athletic or live entertainment events to statutes governing deceptive trade practices.

It would require ticket resellers or brokers who sell 25 tickets or more a year to disclose the face value of tickets, location of seats and the right to a refund if an event is canceled.

The measure also prohibits use of “internet robot” software to purchase more tickets than otherwise allowed; selling tickets before they are made available to the public by sanctioned outlets; or hiring someone to stand in line to purchase tickets for the purpose of reselling them.

SB235 was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 774-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.