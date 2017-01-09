Hutchison is latest high-profile Republican to say no to Nevada governor bid

CARSON CITY — Nevada Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison announced Monday he won’t run for governor in 2018.

Hutchison, an attorney and Las Vegas Republican, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“As the year came to a close and a new year and new election cycle approached, I spent considerable time over the Christmas season seriously contemplating a campaign for governor, which friends and those I trust had encouraged me to do,” he wrote.

“I’ve decided not to seek the office of governor at this time. I’m blessed with a large and growing family, which is deserving of more of my time and attention as well as a large and growing law firm that I’m not in a position to leave just yet to serve as governor.”

Hutchison said he looks forward to continuing to serve as lieutenant governor and helping to elect candidates “who will strengthen Nevada and provide more opportunities for my fellow Nevadans.”

Hutchison, 53, was elected to the state Senate in 2012 to represent District 6. Two years later he ran for lieutenant governor, defeating Democratic candidate Lucy Flores by a wide margin.

He is the second high-profile Republican in recent weeks to bow out of contention for the chance to replace Gov. Brian Sandoval, a popular, two-term GOP governor who is prohibited from seeking re-election next year.

Just before New Year’s, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller ended speculation on a gubernatorial bid by saying he would seek re-election to the Senate.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.