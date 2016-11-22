It’s official! Nevada Supreme Court signs off on state’s election results

CARSON CITY - Nevada’s election results were made official Tuesday when members of the state Supreme Court signed off on the final vote.

The canvass of the Nov. 8 election results came after brief remarks by Barbara Cegavske, who oversaw her first general election as Nevada’s secretary of state.

Five members of the seven-member court signed off on the results on more than a dozen copies of a document that will go to the court, the governor’s office, the secretary of state’s office and the two houses of the Legislature.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won the presidential race in Nevada with 47.92 percent of the vote. President-elect Donald Trump received 45.5 percent of the vote.

Nevada voters bucked the national GOP trend, with Democrats wining a hotly contested U.S. Senate seat, flipping two House seats and regaining control of both houses of the Nevada Legislature.

Cegavske said that for the first time since 1976 and for only the second time in the past 108 years Nevada voters picked a candidate in the popular vote who did not become the president-elect.

“Since statehood Nevada has voted with the president elect 31 times out of the 39 presidential elections,” she said.

Cegavske said raw turnout in Nevada was a record, but the percentage of active registered voters casting ballots was lower than in the 2012 presidential election. There were 1,125,127 voters in 2016, resulting in a participation rate of 76.7 percent, down from 80.8 percent in 2012.

Two Nevada counties, Douglas with 93.9 percent, and Carson with 91.8 percent, had the highest turnout. Mineral County was the lowest at 68 percent.

Cegavske said that while there were a number of concerns ahead of Nevada’s election, from voter intimidation to hacking, the election process went smoothly.

