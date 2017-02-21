Kihuen backs Las Vegas assemblyman to lead Nevada Democrats

CARSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., on Tuesday endorsed Assemblyman William McCurdy II for chairman of the Nevada Democratic Party.

McCurdy, D-Las Vegas, is one of several candidates seeking to succeed Roberta Lange, who has been chairwoman since 2011. McCurdy is newly elected to the Assembly representing District 6.

“Assemblyman McCurdy is an energetic new leader and exactly the type of champion for Nevadan’s working families we need,” Kihuen said in a statement. “He has been a leader for SEIU and the Fight for 15 movement here in Las Vegas, pushing forward a progressive agenda.

“In fact, in just his first few weeks in the Legislature he has already working diligently on increasing the minimum wage,” Kihuen said.

