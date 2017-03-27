Las Vegas Democrat wants fairness rules in place for pregnant Nevada women

CARSON CITY — A bill requiring employers to accommodate pregnant workers and authorizes the Nevada Equal Rights Commission to investigate complaints was heard Monday by a Senate Committee.

Sponsored by state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, Senate Bill 253 creates the Nevada Pregnant Workers’ Fairness Act. It is similar to the federal Pregnancy Discrimination Act and would apply to businesses with 15 or more employees, as well as state and local governments.

The bill, heard by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy, makes it unlawful for employers to refuse to provide “reasonable accommodations” to employees and applicants for a condition related to pregnancy or childbirth.

Cannizzaro and other supporters, including labor organizations and women advocacy groups, said the intent is to protect women, especially those who are often the main wage earners in a family.

The bill requires an employer make accommodations for pregnant employee unless it would impose an undue hardship. It also prohibits adverse actions against an employee, such as denying promotions, requiring transfer to another position or refusing to reinstate a worker to the same or an equivalent position.

The measure also prohibits requiring an employee to take leave if a reasonable accommodation would allow them to continue to work.

Reasonable accommodations could include modifying equipment, break schedules and providing space other than a bathroom for expressing breast milk. It also could involve providing assistance with manual labor and authorizing “light duty” assignments.

The bill was generally positively received, though some business groups, including the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, expressed concern about some of the language.

Cannizzaro said she is working with business interests and others on amendments to address their reservations.

No action was taken by the committee.

