Las Vegas Democrat wants to increase protection for select hospital patients

Assemblyman James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, answers a question at a meeting organized by Nevadans for the Common Good to address the funding needed to support Meals on Wheels at Green Valley United Methodist Church, Jan. 25, 2017, in Henderson. (David Guzman/View)

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

CARSON CITY — Nevada hospitals may have to wait longer before filing liens against patients.

Assembly Bill 183 would require hospitals to wait until they hear from third-party groups like an insurance company or Medicare before filing a lien against patients. The measure applies only to patients being treated for injuries that involve a potential settlement from another party, like a vehicle crash or dog bite.

“As I learned before the session, there were some hospitals that were filing this lien against an accident victim who suffered serious injuries,” said bill sponsor Assemblyman James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas.

The bill was heard Thursday in the Assembly Judiciary Committee, which did not take immediate action.

