Las Vegas Democrat wants to increase protection for select hospital patients

CARSON CITY — Nevada hospitals may have to wait longer before filing liens against patients.

Assembly Bill 183 would require hospitals to wait until they hear from third-party groups like an insurance company or Medicare before filing a lien against patients. The measure applies only to patients being treated for injuries that involve a potential settlement from another party, like a vehicle crash or dog bite.

“As I learned before the session, there were some hospitals that were filing this lien against an accident victim who suffered serious injuries,” said bill sponsor Assemblyman James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas.

The bill was heard Thursday in the Assembly Judiciary Committee, which did not take immediate action.

