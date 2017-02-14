Las Vegas officials push bill to give spending flexibility

CARSON CITY — The city of Las Vegas wants more flexibility in how it uses some revenue generated by redevelopment districts to include other educational purposes other than improving existing facilities.

City officials presented Assembly Bill 70 on Tuesday to the Assembly Committee on Government Affairs.

Existing law requires 18 percent of taxes received within the city’s redevelopment district to increase, preserve or enhance low-income housing opportunities and improve existing public education “facilities.”

But officials said limiting use to existing facilities ties the city’s hands and in some cases makes it more expensive to make improvements.

“We’re locked in with this language,” Brian McAnallen, the city’s government affairs manager, told committee members.

“We’re not able to craft a building or a facility,” McAnallen said. “We’re also locked in with the areas in which you can get a building and rehab it because it has to be an existing facility.”

The bill would also expand the boundary in which such projects can be undertaken to serve pupils who live within 1 mile of a redevelopment district.

No action was taken by the committee.

