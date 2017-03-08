Posted 

Las Vegas Sen. Farley proposes garden grants for Nevada schools

Las Vegas Sen. Farley proposes garden grants for Nevada schools

web1_farley_011717cs_004--1--copy_8122847.jpgBuy Photo
State Sen. Patricia Farley arrives for Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By MEGHIN DELANEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The number of Nevada children cultivating green thumbs at school could grow under a proposed grant program.

Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, introduced Senate Bill 167 during a Senate education committee meeting on Tuesday. Title I schools — which serve some of the highest poverty students — interested in creating or maintaining gardens could apply for a grant from the Department of Education.

In the first year, schools could apply for up to $10,000 to establish the program. In the second year, schools could apply for up to $5,000.

Farley is proposing $615,000 to fund the program. Under the grant provisions, schools would need to have the ability to operate a farmer’s market to sell the produce and to bring in a local chef to demonstrate how to cook a meal with the garden’s produce.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

 