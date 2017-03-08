Las Vegas Sen. Farley proposes garden grants for Nevada schools

The number of Nevada children cultivating green thumbs at school could grow under a proposed grant program.

Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, introduced Senate Bill 167 during a Senate education committee meeting on Tuesday. Title I schools — which serve some of the highest poverty students — interested in creating or maintaining gardens could apply for a grant from the Department of Education.

In the first year, schools could apply for up to $10,000 to establish the program. In the second year, schools could apply for up to $5,000.

Farley is proposing $615,000 to fund the program. Under the grant provisions, schools would need to have the ability to operate a farmer’s market to sell the produce and to bring in a local chef to demonstrate how to cook a meal with the garden’s produce.

