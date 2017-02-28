Las Vegas senator wants to measure schoolchildren for obesity — POLL

A Nevada senator thinks it’s time the state fights its fat problem.

Senate Bill 165 would define obesity as a chronic disease under Nevada law and require some school districts to help track obesity levels among Nevada’s youth. State Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, introduced SB 165 to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Monday afternoon.

In addition to conducting vision, hearing and scoliosis exams on students as required by Nevada law, SB 165 would require schools in Clark and Washoe counties to gather height and weight information from a sample of students in fourth-, seventh- and 10th-grades. That data would be compiled into regional reports for the state.

Schools would not be required to notify the parents if their child was measured.

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health would also have to prepare annual reports on what efforts were being done to reduce the prevalence of obesity.

The bill, Denis said, “would help the state in its fight against obesity.”

A 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention painted a bleak picture for the youth of the Silver State. Nearly 15 percent of Nevada’s teenage population is overweight, and another 11.4 percent fall into the obese category. Both numbers were increases over those in a 2012 CDC report.

Fewer than one-in-four teenagers reported being active for an hour or more a day, according to a report. And more than 40 percent of teens reported not eating an average of one serving of fruits or vegetables per day.

About a half-dozen health agencies and advocates testified in favor of the bill. Several indicated that the data collected from schools would be beneficial in creating plans to reduce and prevent obesity in Nevada.

No one testified against the bill, but Sen. Scott Hammond and the Clark County School District raised concerns during the hearing.

Hammond asked if labeling obesity as a chronic disease would increase Medicaid costs for the state. Denis responded saying that most of the health conditions associated with obesity, such as heart disease and diabetes, are covered by the health care program.

Brad Keating, a legislative representative with the Clark County School District, testified as neutral on the bill, and noted that the district has worries about increased costs associated with the administration of the tests and screenings.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.