Lawmakers push bill to make English Nevada’s official language

CARSON CITY — A bill that would make English the official language of the state of Nevada was introduced Friday in the Assembly.

Assembly Bill 131 by Richard McArthur, R-Las Vegas, and cosponsored by Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, would require, with limited exceptions, that all official government documents be in English.

The bill says English will be the sole language of state and local governments and other political subdivisions, with exceptions to comply with federal and state constitutional requirements, to protect public health and safety, in judicial proceedings, to refer to a proper name or term of art, to promote commerce, trade or tourism or for the purposes relating to a census.

Nevada, a proper name of Spanish origin, would be covered under the exemption in the bill governing proper names.

Gustavson and McArthur have previously backed similar legislation, though those bills failed to get out of committees.

Gustavson was a primary sponsor of bills to make English Nevada’s official language in 1997 and 2013. He also sponsored a failed bill in 2011 requiring driver’s license exams be printed in English.

McArthur, who served in the Assembly from 2008-2012 before he was re-elected in November, was a sponsor of a measure designating English as the official language in 2011.

