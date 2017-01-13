Lawmakers urge Trump to declare support for LGBT equality

CARSON CITY — More than 150 federal and state lawmakers who describe themselves as “proud lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender” elected officials have asked president-elect Donald Trump in a letter to declare full support for LGBT equality.

Signing the letter were Nevada state lawmakers Sen. David Parks and Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, both Democrats from Las Vegas, along with representatives from 35 other states.

The lawmakers, in the letter dated Friday, expressed concern that “nearly all” of the individuals appointed to Trump’s administration so far “hold anti-LGBT views aimed at denying our community acceptance and inclusion in American society.”

“We sincerely hope you aim to be a president for all Americans – including LGBT Americans of every race, ethnicity, gender and religion,” the lawmakers said. “As representatives of the LGBT community, we will hold your administration accountable for actions that infringe upon our rights and opportunities, and will oppose presidential appointees who denigrate or harm our community.”

But the lawmakers said they would rather work with Trump and asked him to “voice your support for existing rights and protections for LGBT Americans, and commit to furthering LGBT equality during your presidency.”

